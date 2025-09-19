    NO MUSIC FOR GENOCIDE

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AURORA

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· The Blessed Madonna

· Blonde Redhead · Blood Orange · By Storm (fka Injury Reserve) ·

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Caribou (Daphni / Dan Snaith)

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Corbin · Denzel Curry · Destroy Boys ·

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· Hot Chip ·

· Idles ·

· L'Rain · Lambrini Girls ·

· Lucy Dacus ·

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· NAO ·

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· of Montreal · Of Monsters and Men ·

· Paloma Faith ·

· Paul Weller ·

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TraTraTrax · Unsound ·

· Wet Leg ·

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10k · 454aja monet · Aminé · Amyl and The Sniffers · Ana Tijoux · Annahstasia · Arca ·BADBADNOTGOOD · Bayonet Records · Ben Howard · BjörkCameron WinterChanel Beads · ClairoEartheater · Enter Shikari · Erika de Casier · Escho · Esha TewariThe Estate of Ryuichi SakamotoFAMMFat Tony · Faye Webster · Fever RayFlavien Berger · Fontaines D.C. · GeeseGrizzly Bear · Jane RemoverJapanese Breakfast · Jensen McRaeJulia JacklinHania RaniHayley WilliamsHyperdubKelela · Kelsey Lu · King Krule · Kneecap · The KnifeLEAVING RECORDS · Liv.e · LordeLuna Li · Mannequin PussyMarc RebilletMARINA · مريم صالح - Maryam Saleh · Massive Attack · موريس لوقا - Maurice Louca · Mechatok · Mei Semones · MIKE · Minaret Records · MJ Lenderman · Mndsgn · MØMUNA · N.A.A.F.I · ندى الشاذلي - Nadah El Shazly · Nala SinephroNEEMZNemahsisNewsha KhalajNick HakimNick León · Nilüfer YanyaNourished by Time · NTS · ObongjayarOklou · OrbitalPAN · ParamorePinegrovePrimal Scream · Redveil · Rejjie SnowRina Sawayama · Ruptured Records · Sandy Chamoun - ساندي شمعون · SASAMI 사사미 ササミ · Saul Williams · Show Me the Body · Sigur Rósتسجيلات سمسارة Simsara Records · Sir ChloeSkee MaskSlow PulpSmerz · Soccer Mommy · Sudan Archives · تامر ابو غزالة - Tamer Abu Ghazaleh · TOKiMONSTA · Topshelf Records ·WednesdayWolf AliceYasmine Hamdan ياسمينYeule · Young Fathers