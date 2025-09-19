JOIN THE MOVEMENT: Reject apartheid, occupation, and genocide of Palestinians and remove your music from Israel.
No Music For Genocide is a cultural boycott of genocidal Israel. Over 1000 artists and labels have geo-blocked and removed their music from that territory in response to Israel's accelerated genocide in Gaza; occupation and ethnic cleansing of the West Bank; apartheid within Israel / '48; political repression of Pro-Palestine efforts around the globe; and the music industry's own ties to weapons and crimes against humanity.
This tangible act is just one step toward honoring Palestinian demands to isolate and delegitimize apartheid Israel as it kills without consequence on the world stage. The successful cultural boycotts against apartheid South Africa prove that our creative work grants us agency and power. When we wield it together, we add unified pressure to a growing interdependent movement, from Hollywood to the docks of Morocco.
Within a few months of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, every major label either unilaterally removed their entire catalogue from Russia or closed operations entirely, implicitly or explicitly condemning Putin's actions while donating to Ukraine. No such measures have been taken against Israel (or in support of Palestinians) after decades of illegal occupation, apartheid, and nearly three years of accelerated genocide in Gaza.
Israel has violated the October 2025 ceasefire 1000s of times in Palestine to kill or injure 1000s more Palestinians, just as Israel has repeatedly violated earlier ceasefires in both Palestine and in Lebanon. Genocidal Israel’s illegal 2026 invasions of Lebanon and Iran have killed 1000s and displaced millions, drawing condemnation from UN experts, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and over 100 international law experts. It continues to starve and bomb Gaza, steal more land from the occupied West Bank, and institute racist death penalties only applied to Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons.
This initiative is borderless and open to all artists and labels who want to boycott. We hope it leads to additional efforts against the music industry's complicity. Keep scrolling to learn how to join.
JOIN THE BOYCOTT
STEPS
1. Edit release territories or request a geo-block
Most artists and labels can email a takedown request to their distributor or parent label, request a geo-block via their distributor’s support bot (e.g. Distrokid), or edit release territories themselves in their own distro portal. You can follow this approach to also geoblock other nation-states complicit in, or directly committing, genocidal atrocities and crimes against humanity.
2. Submit the form below to confirm your boycott
Once your geo-block has taken effect, fill in the form below. We’ll review as soon as we can! This is a volunteer initiative, thank you for your patience. If your geo-block request was rejected, email us. We ask that you honor this boycott with future deals and releases; here’s a simple legal template.
3. Spread the word, learn more, keep pushing
Spread the word (tag @nomusicforgenocide). Encourage other artists and labels to join. Spend time with our FAQ, Resources, and Music pages. Ask questions then act on the answers. How else can we use our influence to pressure music’s ties to weapons, apartheid, occupation, and genocide?
Note: If you're signed to a major label, please also email us directly so we’re in touch for future efforts and extra assistance if needed
1000+ ARTIST & LABEL BOYCOTTERS
10k · 454 · aja monet · Aminé · Amyl and The Sniffers · Ana Tijoux · Annahstasia · Arca · AURORA · BADBADNOTGOOD · Bayonet Records · Ben Howard · Björk · The Blessed Madonna · Blonde Redhead · Blood Orange · By Storm (fka Injury Reserve) · Cameron Winter · Caribou (Daphni / Dan Snaith) · Chanel Beads · Clairo · Corbin · Denzel Curry · Destroy Boys · Eartheater · Enter Shikari · Erika de Casier · Escho · Esha Tewari · The Estate of Ryuichi Sakamoto · FAMM · Fat Tony · Faye Webster · Fever Ray · Flavien Berger · Fontaines D.C. · Geese · Grizzly Bear · Jane Remover · Japanese Breakfast · Jensen McRae · Julia Jacklin · Hania Rani · Hayley Williams · Hot Chip · Hyperdub · Idles · Kelela · Kelsey Lu · King Krule · Kneecap · The Knife · L'Rain · Lambrini Girls · LEAVING RECORDS · Liv.e · Lorde · Lucy Dacus · Luna Li · Mannequin Pussy · Marc Rebillet · MARINA · مريم صالح - Maryam Saleh · Massive Attack · موريس لوقا - Maurice Louca · Mechatok · Mei Semones · MIKE · Minaret Records · MJ Lenderman · Mndsgn · MØ · MUNA · N.A.A.F.I · ندى الشاذلي - Nadah El Shazly · Nala Sinephro · NAO · NEEMZ · Nemahsis · Newsha Khalaj · Nick Hakim · Nick León · Nilüfer Yanya · Nourished by Time · NTS · Obongjayar · of Montreal · Of Monsters and Men · Oklou · Orbital · Paloma Faith · PAN · Paramore · Paul Weller · Pinegrove · Primal Scream · Redveil · Rejjie Snow · Rina Sawayama · Ruptured Records · Sandy Chamoun - ساندي شمعون · SASAMI 사사미 ササミ · Saul Williams · Show Me the Body · Sigur Rós · تسجيلات سمسارة Simsara Records · Sir Chloe · Skee Mask · Slow Pulp · Smerz · Soccer Mommy · Sudan Archives · تامر ابو غزالة - Tamer Abu Ghazaleh · TOKiMONSTA · Topshelf Records · TraTraTrax · Unsound · Wednesday · Wet Leg · Wolf Alice · Yasmine Hamdan ياسمين · Yeule · Young Fathers
FULL LIST OF ARTISTS/LABELS
FULL LIST OF ARTISTS/LABELS